TSC moves over 500 school Principals in mass transfer as SOSSION spits fire - Here is the full list.
Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - The Teachers Service Commission has vowed to carry on with the controversial mass transfer of school Principals countrywide despite opposition from some education stakeholders.
From January 2018, over 500 schools will have new principals.
Among them include 31 national schools.
Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, has urged the affected teachers to disregard the transfer notices sent to them.
“We totally oppose the unilateral decision to transfer 557 principals. We consider the idea ill conceived and we suspect the plotters do not mean well as this action could, at the end, negatively affect the sector in many ways including demoralising hardworking and successful teachers who are taking this action as punishment and poor performance in...
they have to move.....exam leakage was main job of principals in all schools.....thus tesults were fake fake...
cant imagine even those teaching earned papers thru leakage of exams........
shut ur mouth...skinny pig....ata ukule pesa ya mp...hautanona....wizi ni mbaya...
nut leaders sided with tribal baron who is known loose and failure.....now they are in darkness.....nugus...
nut leaders sided with tribal baron who is known looser and failure.....now they are in darkness.....nugus...
they must move....this kamata chini teachers are cause of half baked graduates......