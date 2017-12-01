Touch MATIANG’I at your own risk – UHURU/ RUTO’s Jubilee warns NASA as they vow to take the fight to them

Thursday December 28, 2017 - The Jubilee Party has warned NASA over their plans to impeach Education Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, citing an ‘unseen’ scandal in this year’s National Examination.





Through National Assembly Majority Leader, Aden Duale, the Jubilee administration vowed to rebuff ferociously any effort to dethrone Matiang’i.





According to Duale, any plans to remove Matiang'i through a Parliamentary process have to go through his hands, those of...



