This S£XY LADY is looking for a husband before the year ends - See her requirements and PHOTOs.

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - This beautiful is desperate to get herself a husband before the year ends.





The lady by the name Sylvie, took to twitter to advertise herself.





However, she is not looking for an average man if the list of her requirements is anything to go by.





For instance, the potential husband must be 6ft, dark and not first born in his family.





Here is her handle if you feel you are qualified https://twitter.com/sylvialoner





See her posts and photos in the next page



