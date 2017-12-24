This is why RUTO was angry with ALFRED KETER and almost chased him out of Parliament! It is because of a LADY!

Sunday December 24, 2017 - New details have emerged over why Deputy President William Ruto instructed Leader of Majority in Parliament, Aden Duale, to dewhip, Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, from some crucial Parliamentary committees.





On Wednesday , N ational Assembly Majority Whip, Ben Washiali, wrote to Keter informing him that the Party had discharged him from House committees.





Keter was punished for defying President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto's directive that all Jubilee MPs support a preferred line-up for Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons of House committees.





Ruto was angered was angered with the…



