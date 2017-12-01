This is a joke! See Rarieda MP, OTIENDE AMOLLO’s Christmas gift to this elderly widow, Oh My God (PHOTOs).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 12:12
Sunday, December 24, 2017 - Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has been criticized on social media after he posted photos of a Christmas gift that he gave to an elderly widow.
The gift was in form of a mud house.
Yes, a mud house and he is busy bragging about it on social media.
You can do better mheshimiwa.
This is a joke.
