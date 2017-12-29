This beautiful LADY was murdered by her boyfriend on Boxing Day, she wanted to end the relationship (PHOTOs)

Friday, December 29, 2017 - What is it with some men who can’t take rejection?





This beautiful South African lady was burnt to death by her obsessive boyfriend on Boxing Day because she wanted to end their relationship.





According to reporters, the lady indentified as Irene was burnt alive by Thapelo Bosture Dioke on Boxing Day after she insisted on dumping him.





Her friends and family have taken to social media to mourn her and call on the killer to face the law.





