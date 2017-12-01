This beautiful LADY thought her man was playing with her when he knelt down to propose! - VIDEOs

This beautiful LADY thought her man was playing with her when he knelt down to propose! - VIDEOsEntertainment News, Lifestyle 12:13
Tuesday, 26 December 2017 - This beautiful lady's reaction to being proposed to on Christmas Day as gone viral.
The guy had planned everything without her knowledge and as he went down on one knee to pop the dreaded question, she first thought he was joking.
She couldn’t control herself when she learnt that he was serious.
For the hopeless romantics out there, this will...
Page 1 2