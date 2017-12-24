This beautiful LADY stepped out dressed to kill - Those thunder TH!GHS gave men hard time (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle 11:15
Sunday, 24 December 2017 - This beautiful lady knows her strongholds and she knows exactly how to flaunt them.
She stepped out to have fun and her outfit left men salivating.
However, some reckon that she gave away too much leaving little to the imagination of men.
What do you think? Fashion or madness?
See the photo below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
MADNESS