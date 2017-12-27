The moment a woman attempted to swear-in RAILA ODINGA as the People’s President in Bondo - PHOTO

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - NASA leader, Raila Odinga, has vowed to swear-himself in as the People’s President claiming that he beat Uhuru as per the IEBC servers.





Raila's inauguration was slated for December 12th but was called off at the last minute after pressure from Western envoys.





NASA have announced the swearing-in is still on but this elderly woman cannot wait any longer.





The lady wanted Raila to take the oath during a church service in Bondo.





She stood up from the congregation and moved towards Mr. Odinga, handed him Bible and asked him to take the oath to be the People's President.





A bemused Raila took the bible but....



