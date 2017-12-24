The man with the biggest ‘joy stick’ in the world flaunts it and nobody believes it (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle 11:12
Sunday, December 24, 2017 - Mexican, Robert Esquivel Carbrera, is currently the man with the biggest ‘joy stick’ in the world.
The 54-year old, who cannot have s*x for obvious reasons, measured at 18.9 inches.
Mr. Carbrera has been officially registered as a disabled and he's now receiving Government handouts.
He has also refused to get a reduction because he hopes to find work in the American adult video industry.
See photos in the next page
Page 1 2