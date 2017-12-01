The gift SOSSION gave his daughter who graduated from UoN on Friday (PHOTO)

Saturday, 23 December 2017 - Kenya National Union of Teachers Secretary General, Wilson Sossion, who is also a nominated MP, is a proud father after his first born daughter, Rosemary Chepkorir, graduated with a Law Degree from the University of Nairobi (UoN) on Friday.





The vocal KNUT SG surprised his beautiful daughter with a brand new car immediately the graduation ceremony was over.





“She is the heart of my family, who has been able t o make me a happy man even when raising my children. ”





“ This is a motivation to all parents,” an elated Sossion told reporters.





He also revealed that she is set to take another course in international law from UoN as her second degree early next year.





