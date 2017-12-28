Teaching Jobs in Kenya

Miale Education Centre is a Girls High School located 16 KM North of Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu County.

We have teaching vacancies in the following teaching subjects from January 2018:

1. Geo / Math or BST
2. Chem / Phy or Math
3. Eng / Lit

Qualified candidates must have held the similar position with a good track record.

Must have Bachelor's degree in Education from a recognised University.

Must be registered with TSC.

If you meet the above requirements, send your CV and application to: careers@miale.ac.ke

Application should reach before 28th December 2017

Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted for interviews.

   

