Teaching Jobs in Kenya

Miale Education Centre is a Girls High School located 16 KM North of Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu County. We have teaching vacancies in the following teaching subjects from January 2018: 1. Geo / Math or BST 2. Chem / Phy or Math 3. Eng / Lit

Qualified candidates must have held the similar position with a good track record.Must have Bachelor's degree in Education from a recognised University.

Must be registered with TSC.



If you meet the above requirements, send your CV and application to: careers@miale.ac.ke



Application should reach before 28th December 2017



Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted for interviews.