Teaching Jobs in Kenya

Teaching Jobs in KenyaJobs and Careers 03:51
Miale Education Centre is a Girls High School located 16 KM North of Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu County.
We have teaching vacancies in the following teaching subjects from January 2018:
1. Geo / Math or BST
2. Chem / Phy or Math
3. Eng / Lit
We have teaching vacancies in the following teaching subjects from January 2018:
1. Geo / Math or BST
2. Chem / Phy or Math
3. Eng / Lit
Qualified candidates must have held the similar position with a good track record.
Must have Bachelor's degree in Education from a recognised University.
Must have Bachelor's degree in Education from a recognised University.
Must be registered with TSC.
If you meet the above requirements, send your CV and application to: careers@miale.ac.ke
Application should reach before 28th December 2017
Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted for interviews.
If you meet the above requirements, send your CV and application to: careers@miale.ac.ke
Application should reach before 28th December 2017
Only shortlisted candidate will be contacted for interviews.