Teaching Jobs in Kenya

Miale Education Centre is a Girls High School located 16 KM North of Eldoret town in Uasin Gishu County.



We have teaching vacancies in the following teaching subjects from January 2018:



1. Geo / Math or BST

2. Chem / Phy or Math

3. Eng / Lit





Qualified candidates must have held the similar position with a good track record.



Must have Bachelor's degree in Education from a recognised University.