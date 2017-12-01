Supermarket Jobs in Kenya - CARREFOUR, Nairobi

Job Vacancy: Section Manager – Frozen / Chilled Items



Job Location: Nairobi



Industry: Retail



Our client, MAJID AL FUTTAIM CARREFOUR, is the largest franchisee of French giant retail group CARREFOUR, 2nd retailer across the world.





The Middle East based group is currently operating more than 140 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets in 15 countries, with more than 25 000 employees from 70 nationalities.





They are seeking to recruit a Section Manager- Frozen/Chilled Items



Duties and Responsibilities

· Must have excellent knowledge of all products and impart the same on the section team.

· Maintain set food preparation/production and packaging standards.

· Analyze customer purchasing power, establish product popularity index, anticipate customer needs and craft menus that will meet customers’ needs.

· Ensure that products are properly labeled with right prices, name and dates.

· Monitor and maintain stock inventory levels to avoid over and under stocking.

· Execution of excellent customer care including prompt response to queries and appropriate remedial measures for complaints from internal and external customers

· Liaise with the receiving team in ensuring that the right products are received in the right quantity, quality and time frame.

· Ensure proper storage of products in the warehouse, cold rooms and chillers.

· Put in place stringent measures to curb product spoilages/shrinkage.

· Develop sales promotions in liaison with the Department Head and Store General Manager to enhance sales.

· Management and overall supervision of section team including enforcement of positive and negative rewards.

· Carry out section inventory on a daily, weekly and monthly basis and participate in sales budgets.

· Analyze profit and loss statements and recommend improvements to meet department goals.

Qualification and Experience

· Degree/Diploma in Food Production & Service.

· Minimum 3 years in FMCG or Retail Sales, with experience in the following: Shrinkage, Purchasing, Margins, Procedural execution, Team Management





Job Vacancy: Section Manager – Grocery



Job Location: Nairobi



Industry: Retail



They are seeking to recruit a Section Manager- Grocery



Duties and Responsibilities

Qualification and Experience

· Degree/Diploma in Food Production & Service.

· Minimum 3 years in Retail , Supply Chain or related industries,

To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to recruit@flexi-personnel.com or before close of business 20th January, 2018.





Job Vacancy: Section Manager – Delicatessen / Dairy



Job Location: Nairobi



Industry: Retail



They are seeking to recruit a Section Manager- Delicatessen / Dairy.



Duties and Responsibilities

Qualification and Experience

· Degree/Diploma in Food Production & Service.

· Minimum 3 years in FMCG or Hotel, with experience in the following: Shrinkage, Purchasing, Margins, Procedural execution, Team Management

To apply, send your CV and cover letter only to recruit@flexi-personnel.com or before close of business 20th January, 2018.





Clearly indicate the position applied for and salary expectation on the subject line