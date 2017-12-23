SOSSION was right! This year’s KCSE results were compromised and MATIANGI should stop his shenanigans and resign!

Saturday December 23, 2017 - Fresh details have emerged over how this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results were predisposed by taking into account the interests of the Government.





A number of teachers who marked the papers have complained that they were forced to work under intense pressure and that this affected the credibility of the marks they awarded.





The teachers also admitted that some of the marking schemes that they used had errors and that nobody came in to do the moderation of results.





Because of the…



