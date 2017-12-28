Socialite Governor, HASSAN JOHO’s grand arrival at a wedding in a chopper leaves tongues wagging - VIDEO

Socialite Governor, HASSAN JOHO’s grand arrival at a wedding in a chopper leaves tongues wagging - VIDEOEditor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Videos 07:29
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - Flashy Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, turned heads when he arrived at a wedding ceremony aboard a chopper.
Joho, who has a taste for fine things in life, from sassy TV girls to designer merchandise, brought traffic at the busy Dedan Kimathi Avenue in Mombasa to a standstill during his grand arrival.
The wedding ceremony was being held at the Swahili Center.
Watch the video below.
