Smoked Out! Popular City club, TRIBEKA, to lay off several staff following Shisha ban (DETAILS)

Friday, 29 December 2017 - Popular city club, Tribeka, has announced that they will be forced to lay off a good number of its employees following the Government’s decision to ban shisha smoking in the Country.





The club’s manager, Bill Oyoo, revealed that Shisha was one of the biggest income generators in the club, opening at an average of Sh3 million monthly.





“We sell most of our shisha on Thursday when we host a reggae night.”





“Reggae fans flock the...



