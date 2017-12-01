Singer AKOTHEE goes ga ga over her elderly French baby daddy after Christmas surprise - PHOTOs.

Wednesday, 27 December 2017 - Flamboyant singer, Akothee, has gushed over the elderly Frenchman, who is the father of one of her sons, for finding time for his fatherly duties unlike other dead beat fathers.





The old man was in Kenya over Christmas where he spent quality time with Akothee’s sons.





She wrote on IG:





“While men at your age be jumping in clubs and changing women like clothes and painting tables black to fulfil their selfish being! You are here to give our children warmth, fatherly love and fulfilment, thank you sooo much papa Oyoo Mpenzi Yangu,





She also hinted that she is pregnant for her manager and soon she will be a mother of six.





“Hata huyu nitazaa nikuletee France umpe passport ya ufaransa awe anasafiri na nyinyi, mimi na nellyoaks tukipagawa mziki, tikiti ya ndege nellyoaks atanunulia toto yake anazo za.....



