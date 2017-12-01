SHOCKING EXPOSE on Kayole’s Gaza criminal gang, how they take oath and everything, Watch VIDEO.

Thursday, 28 December 2017 - K24’s investigative team has aired a shocking expose on Kayole’s Gaza criminal gang that consists of boys as young as 19 to 24 yrs taking oaths.





One of the gang members revealed how the lethal gang takes an oath and collaborates with police during robbery mission.





Parents of some of the Gaza gangs who have been killed also spoke for the first time and revealed how they gave up on their sons and started preparing coffins waiting them to die.





Watch this expose aired on K24



