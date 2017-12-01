She uses “Juju” to snatch people’s husband, “yeye hatari sana” - KIKUYU LADY exposed (PHOTOs)

Friday, December 29, 2017 - A Kikuyu lady from Kirinyaga by the name Phylis Kinyua has been accused of using “juju” to wreck marriages.





She has wrecked many marriages and caused pain and misery to many women.





Currently, she is staying with a married man in Kasarani’s Hunters area after wrecking his marriage with “juju”, forcing him to chase away his wife.





Chunga yeye sana.





This is...



