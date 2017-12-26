See how these motorists were robbed in broad-daylight in Naivasha, Be-careful guys (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News 12:01
Tuesday, 26 December 2017 - Here is a video shared by Boniface Mwangi showing how some motorists were robbed in broad-daylight in Naivasha where they had stopped to buy goods by the roadside.
Today @wakaranjaw and her friends were robbed while in their car near Naivasha. They had stopped to buy goods by the roadside. The thieves,removed tyre pressure from their car. Sharing 1 of 2 videos. @PoliceKE
Today @wakaranjaw and her friends were robbed while in their car near Naivasha. They had stopped to buy goods by the roadside. The thieves,removed tyre pressure from their car. Sharing 1 of 2 videos. @PoliceKE pic.twitter.com/naoNFXBKw6— Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) December 24, 2017
The Kenyan DAILY POST