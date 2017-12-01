Safaricom Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Commercial Operations Audit

Location: Nairob

Organization Name: Internal Audit Division

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in Internal Audit Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Senior Manager – Commercial Operation Audits, the position holder will drive improvement in the Commercial processes control environment within Safaricom through execution of commercial operation audits as well as proactive risk assessment and recommendations on control issues.

The position holder will be a business controls specialist within our wider commercial operations, providing thought leadership, and guidance on emerging business risks to realize the overall business objectives

Responsibilities

· Execute audit assignments based on annual Commercial Audit plan that covers processes in Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, Financial services and emerging business ventures.

· Lead audit planning process from audit scoping to announcement to achieve objective led audit scope, timing and staffing for assignment.

· Assure Quality of reporting on audits through quality of report content, validation of audit grading and root cause analysis of issues noted in audits.

· Manage the key stakeholders through the reporting cycle to ensure pragmatic and sufficient control measures are obtained to address the highlighted weaknesses.

· Follow up implementation of tracked audit issues for timely and satisfactory actions by process owners.

· Play an independent assurance role in all strategic company commercial projects ensuring that project risks are identified and mitigated.

· Provide advisory services to stakeholders on controls on new products and services in the company.

· Provide support to other Risk Management processes to ensure that the business risks are adequately assessed and proper mitigation measures put in place

Requirements

· Upper second class degree in a Technical or Business field from a recognized University

· Fully qualified accountant – CPA (K) or equivalent and /or Holder of Certified Internal Auditor (CIA)

· 6 years working experience in Internal / external audit specializing in Business processes and/or risk assurance

· High level knowledge of MS Office applications.

· Strong interpersonal skills and ability to communicate with all levels of management.

· Proven ability to lead audits and manage an audit team.

· Working experience in use of data analytic tools in audit process

Skills

· Ability to use business controls acumen to improve organisation risk management practices.

· Demonstrated ability to conduct process analysis to achieve effective and efficient end to end business processes.

· Ability to effectively communicate to executive levels.

· Proven ability to self-start and effectively manage their own workload to deliver a series of assignment.

· Ability to proactively adapt own style and approach to build rapport and work with others more effectively and maintain strong work relationships and networks.

· Ability to coordinate multiple assignments and prioritize effort and resources on high-value, high impact activities to achieve maximum performance and drive continuous organisational improvement.

Contractor – Accounts Payables

Location: Nairobi,KE

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following Contractor Position in the Finance Operations Department within Accounts Payables Section. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Senior Manager – Accounts payables the position holder will ensure accuracy and completeness of accounts payables transactions in the financial statements, Reconciliation and processing payments for the suppliers and maintenance of the creditor’s ledger in accordance to Vodafone policies and International Accounting Standards

Responsibilities

· Ensure posting of invoices in the allocated supplier accounts on an ongoing basis.

· Ensure availability & matching of all relevant documents (LPO, invoice, Goods Received Note/ Engineer’s certificate/ Service delivery confirmation, Contract, Quality Control report) before processing documents for payments.

· Ensure that suppliers’ accounts are properly reconciled in preparation for payments by 15th of every month.

· Ensure processing of supplier payments.

· Preparation of Account Payables schedules for internal, interim and annual audits and timely resolution of matters raised from the audit.

· Supplier management end to end for the cluster allocated.

Requirements

· Honors degree from a recognized university in a financial field.

· Recognized accounting qualification (CPA (K), ACCA)

· Highly computer literate; ability to work without supervision; drive for results

· Have good stakeholder management skills.

· Ability to understand and use of a well-run purchasing and Accounts payable process.

· Understanding of the International Financial Reporting Standards and their application.

· Understanding of the tax requirements for payments made.

· Resolution of issues related to supplier payments on a timely basis

· Ability to relate well with both internal and external customers and work in teams.

· Ability to make use of management reports i.e. Aged creditors balances to take action.

· Keen attention to details

· Ability to work without supervision

Key Performance Indicators

· All invoices received in the business are posted within 24hours on receipt as per invoices register

· Receipt of all goods/services is confirmed before payments are done, Nil double payment of invoices. Nil invoices without PO.

· Prepare and circulate payment projection by 2nd working day of the month, report by 10th working day the expected payments for the month to CFO & Financial Controller to facilitate Electronic funds transfer.

· Reconciliation & payment of all supplier accounts. Nil reconciling items.

· Follow up on payment approval and successful transmitting funds to bank. Share Remittance Advices with all suppliers.

· Accurate and complete schedules submitted on time for reporting , audit & Implementing and resolving all matters raised from the audit by dates set and agreed

Location: Nairobi,KE

Organization Name: Security

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Security Department within the Risk Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the HOD Security Department, the position holder will provide an efficient and responsive administrative, organizational, and logistical service to the Supply Chain Department, helping the team to be more productive and efficient through organization of team travel, events, meetings, compilation of team reports, and maintenance of records, budgets, and acquisition of team purchase needs in a timely manner.

Responsibilities

· Efficient co-ordination of team events – team buildings, short term trainings, offsite meetings, scheduled Departmental onsite meetings.

· Promptly and efficiently process Air tickets & Visa for staff in compliance with the company’s travel policy and efficient booking intervals.

· Promptly book/make reservation for accommodation for staff and guests before date of travel.

· Arrange for internal team briefings and weekly meetings.

· Offer maintenance of departmental paper and electronic records which includes organization of the Departmental electronic folders

· Security department project monitoring and progress updates

· Manage the analysis of cost center reports on monthly basis to ensure accuracy; address with Finance in case of discrepancy with escalations as necessary

· Monitor and manage budgets for internal spend items – phone-related, stationery, periodicals, etc.

· Raise and monitor purchase requisitions for departmental purchases, including Monitoring of departmental payment to ensure timely processing, payments and regularly update the team on status.

· Liaison on behalf of the department with other business departmental units on operational/ routine maters.

· Prepare and consolidate the Departmental reports e.g. Annual reports, and Weekly Management reports.

Requirements

· Undergraduate degree from a recognized university.

· Excellent knowledge and hands on working experience in operating Microsoft Office suite- Ms Word, Ms Excel & Ms Outlook is a must. Knowledge of Oracle financial is essential;

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

· Numerical and analytical skills;

· Project management experience will be an added advantage;

· Patient and a positive attitude towards customers; (Internal and external);

· Personable and presentable with impeccable grooming & etiquette;

· Team player;

· Fluency in both oral and written English.

· Must be able to function with minimum supervision, multitask and have good pressure handling skills