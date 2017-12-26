Safaricom CEO, BOB COLLYMORE, gives update from London on his medical leave amidst speculation.News, Politics 11:42
Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore, has broken his silence since he took a medical leave to seek specialized treatment in London.
A tweeter user by the name @kwanjohi wanted to know how he is fairing, a month after he took sick leave.
He wrote:
“Good morning @SafaricomLtd, how’s @bobcollymore doing”
Mr. Collymore replied: “I’m doing well. Thanks for asking and a Happy Christmas to you and yours.”
Several Kenyans including Tourism CS, Najib Balala, reacted to…
Page 1 2