Safaricom CEO, BOB COLLYMORE, gives update from London on his medical leave amidst speculation.

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore, has broken his silence since he took a medical leave to seek specialized treatment in London.





A tweeter user by the name @kwanjohi wanted to know how he is fairing, a month after he took sick leave.





He wrote:





“Good morning @SafaricomLtd, how’s @bobcollymore doing”





Mr. Collymore replied: “I’m doing well. Thanks for asking and a Happy Christmas to you and yours.”





Several Kenyans including Tourism CS, Najib Balala, reacted to…



