SAD NEWS: Three Bishops killed on the spot in a grisly accident - Who will save us from this mess? Not NTSA of course

Saturday December 30, 2017 - Three bishops were killed yesterday in a grisly road accident that occurred in Embu-Makutano Road in Kirinyaga County.





The Bishops, Philip Kubai, Chairman of the Bishops Synod from Ntonyiri Diocese, Moses Ntoreruri of Igembe Diocese and Stanley Kalulu from Igembe Central Diocese were killed on spot during the accident that happened around 8.30 pm yesterday.





Mwea police boss, Kizito Mutoro, confirmed the accident saying the...



