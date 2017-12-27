SAD! How former Maseno University student leader was killed by Matatu touts in Zimmerman, Nairobi

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - Former Maseno University Student leader, Joseph Ng'ethe Kiarie, was beaten to death on Christmas Eve by a matatu crew.





A Matatu belonging to Zuri Sacco playing Nairobi-Githurai 44 hit his car along Kamiti Road.





When he tried to compel the driver to take responsibility and compensate him, the bus crew descended on him and beat him to a pulp.





According to his older brother, Peter Kamande, Kiarie was dead by the time he arrived at the Nema Uhai Ruaraka Hospital, located opposite Kasarani Stadium.





“On the 16th of this month, we...



