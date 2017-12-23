RUTO will cry in the toilet! See the 4 people that GIDEON MOI wants to be named in UHURU’s new Cabinet in January

Saturday December 23 , 2017 - KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has reportedly written to President Uhuru Kenyatta demanding for at least 4 slots in the new Cabinet.





According to sources, Gideon Moi’s move has irritated Deputy President William Ruto who is his bitter political rival.





Both Gideon and Ruto want to vie for Presidency in 2022 and Gideon is said to be pushing for the appointment of his allies in the Cabinet - some of whom are…



