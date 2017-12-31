REVEALED: UHURU was paying for KALONZO’s wife, PAULINE’s treatment in Germany – Here is the EVIDENCE

REVEALED: UHURU was paying for KALONZO’s wife, PAULINE’s treatment in Germany – Here is the EVIDENCENews, Politics 12:14
Sunday December 31, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta was personally footing the hospital bill of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s wife, Pauline Kalonzo, who was hospitalized in Germany for two months, a Jubilee MP has revealed.
In a post on Saturday, Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, revealed that Uhuru personally helped Musyoka get his wife out of hospital.
"Kalonzo has a right to compete to inherit Raila's kingdom.”
“But he forgets that while he was away, Jubilee paid for…
Page 1 2