RAILA’s friend, NYONG’O, to know his fate in January as court is set to rule on whether or not he rigged the elections

Friday December 29, 2017 - The High Court in Kisumu is set to deliver judgment in January 3rd 2018 in the case filed by former Governor, Jack Ranguma, against the election of Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong’o against his election as Governor.





In a notice on Friday , the court announced that the judgment will be delivered on Wednesday 3rd of January at 0900 hours.





Ranguma petitioned the outcome of the August 8th election claiming that the...



