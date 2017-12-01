RAILA ODINGA will not storm UHURU’s State House after swearing himself in as the People’s President – DAVID NDII confirms

...fairly obvious that we are not going to march into State House,” said Ndii.





However, Ndii said that after the inauguration they will march to the nearest police station to be arrested of treason.





“When we do the swearing-in, we will walk to the nearest police station and say, ‘well, get on with it’,” he said.





The strategist also dismissed claims that they postponed the ceremony on December 12th for fear of treason.





The Kenyan DAILY POST