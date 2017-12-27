RAILA ODINGA will not storm UHURU’s State House after swearing himself in as the People’s President – DAVID NDII confirms

RAILA ODINGA will not storm UHURU’s State House after swearing himself in as the People’s President – DAVID NDII confirmsEditor's Choice 09:13
Wednesday December 27, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) chief strategist, David Ndii, has said opposition supporters will not storm State House after swearing in NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as President next year.
Appearing for an interview in KTN on Monday, Ndii also confirmed that Raila Odinga will be sworn as President despite silly threats from Jubilee.
“It’s going to happen.”
“I am absolutely certain that it is not treasonable.”
“I think it is...
Ndii is stuck with misunderstood theories he learnt at the University and is unable to utilize the substance of his university training to make a decent living in this competitive world. That is why he is following the other idealist(tractor mechanic) so that if he is president,ha,ha,ha,ha,ha,ha,ha... he can make him finance minister and the country sinks.
They are both stuck in their boyhood fantasies while their other colleagues akina James and Babu think Kenya is a university "comrade" field.