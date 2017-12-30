RAILA ODINGA to face RUTO for Presidency in 2022 with JOHO as his running mate – MUDAVADI’s man reveals

RAILA ODINGA to face RUTO for Presidency in 2022 with JOHO as his running mate – MUDAVADI’s man revealsNews, Politics 08:17
Saturday December 30, 2017 - A close confidante of Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said that he has credible information that NASA leader, Raila Odinga, will make a fifth attempt to the Presidency in 2022, with Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, as his running mate.
Speaking during a meeting at Jaminda Hotel in Kakamega town on Friday, Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, said Raila’s swearing in is a plan to confuse Mudavadi and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka so that he can be at the ballot in 2022.
Savula urged Mudavadi to..
Page 1 2
If it is true then Huyu Foreskin is playing with our Brains
haiys...babu eas born to vie and loose all prezo elections