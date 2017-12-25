RAILA ODINGA should never even attempt to swear himself as President, Kenyans love UHURU and voted for him en masse

Monday December 25, 2017 - Sisiria MP, John Waluke, has said NASA leader, Raila Odinga, should stop this madness of swearing himself in as President of Kenya.





Speaking to journalists in Eldoret town on Sunday , Walukhe said that the Presidency of the country is already occupied and that Raila does not have any powers to change that fact.





The second term MP said that Raila is only using the function to deceive his followers so that he can…



