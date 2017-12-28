RAILA ODINGA is going to Bondo to drink chang’aa in 2018 – See what UHURU and RUTO have in store for him

RAILA ODINGA is going to Bondo to drink chang’aa in 2018 – See what UHURU and RUTO have in store for himPolitics 10:57
Thursday December 28, 2017 - A top Jubilee Party leader has said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, are burning the midnight oil trying to come out with a plan to weaken NASA leader, Raila Odinga.
According to the top operative who sought anonymity, Uhuru and Ruto have set a deadline of March 2018 to deal with the opposition leader.
They are confident that Raila Odinga will never cause any …
Page 1 2