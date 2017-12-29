RAILA is a political conman! See what he has been doing with CHILOBA at night while he calls for his resignation in daytime

Friday December 29, 2017 - Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO, Ezra Chiloba, has said NASA leader, Raila Odinga, is his personal friend despite differing about the outcome of the August 8th General Elections.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday , Chiloba said he had no regrets about the original August 8 th General Elections and the October 26 th repeat poll.





He noted that his role was to put in place an implementation plan for the will of the people to be safeguarded during the election processes.





Chiloba said whoever holds the…



