PHOTOs of the man who was last with MSANDO before he was brutally murdered, He is a State House operative.

Sunday, 31 December 2017 - The identity of the man who was last seen with the late IEBC’s ICT boss, Chris Msando, has been revealed.





His name is Dan Kinyua, a director of an IT Company that was seeking a tender to provide the Results Transmission System for the August 8th elections.





Dan is an alleged State House operative and a close relative of a Senior Government official.

After Msando’s death, Dan did not have an alibi and gave contradictory answers on his last encounter with the deceased.





When asked by Government investigators where he went after he left Msando, Dan claimed that he went to a pub in Kilimani.





And when a close family member of Msando and a friend asked him the same question, he gave two contradicting answers.





He told Msando’s family that he travelled to Central Kenya after leaving the deceased and then lied to his friend that he headed to Naivasha after leaving Msando.





Same man, same question and different answers.





There’s no way he could have travelled to a pub in Kilimani, to Naivasha and to Central at the same time.





Dan could have been a main suspect in the death of Msando but investigators never bothered to question him.





When contacted by KTN’s investigative reporter, Dennis Onsarigo, he refused to...



