PHOTO! “This is what I did to a slay queen who came with a friend on a date thinking I dig money”- Kenyan MAN, Eh! Eh!Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 04:44
Wednesday, 27 December 2017 - There are ladies who come with friends on a date when invited by a man with the mission of milking him dry.
This guy invited a lady for a date and then she decided to come with a friend, thinking that he digs money.
He taught them a lesson that they will never forget.
See post of what he did.
Men, read and....
Page 1 2