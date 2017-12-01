PHOTO! Is this Church on Jogoo Road linked to devil worshiping? See the signs, SHOCKING!!!

, , , , , 04:11

Wednesday, 27 December 2017 - A church located in Makongeni along Jogoo Road has caused a stir on social media with claims that it has satanic symbols.

The symbols on the church’s entrance have been linked to a cult.

Someone took the photo and posted in online, eliciting mixed reactions.

See the photo of the church and reactions in the next page.

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno