Oh God! See how Eldoret businessman Mzee KIBOR is modifying his car, is he planning to kill someone (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics 04:45
Thursday, 28 December 2017 - A photo of a car belonging to controversial Eldoret Businessman Mzee Jackson Kobir has emerged and caused a storm on twitter.
The photo was shared by former KTN journalist, Saddique Shaban, and it is being discussed on twitter.
Is Kibor planning to kill someone or why is he modifying his car like this.
See the....
Page 1 2