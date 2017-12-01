Nyali MP, MOHAMMED ALI, defends working with UHURU/ RUTO, says RAILA’s boy, JOHO, has failed Coast residents

Saturday December 30, 2017 - Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali, aka MOHA of the renowned Jicho Pevu, has revealed how he partnered with President Uhuru Kenyatta to rescue Kongowea in his constituency.





This is after Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho was ranked among the least performing Governors in 2017.





In a post on social media, Ali said that President Uhuru helped him in cleaning up Kongowea Market, the largest market in Mombasa after Joho failed.





He noted that Governor Hassan Joho's Government failed in its Constitution mandate and that is why he partnered with the President.





"In the spirit of putting my people first, this year I shared a podium with President Uhuru Kenyatta and...



