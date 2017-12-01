NGO Jobs in Kenya - World Vision

World Vision Kenya ¡s a leading Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice.

Our programmes are spread across ¡n most parts of Kenya.

We are seeking highly competent and outstanding individuals to fill the following positions based in Nairobi.

1. Senior Communications and Media Officer

2. Program Officer, Environment Impact Assessment & Design

3. Information Technology (IT) Officer – Systems

For more information on the job and application procedure, please visit: http://careers.wvi.org/job-opportunities-in-africa and submit your online application including a detailed CV, current and expected salary, with names of three referees.

Application deadline ¡s January 1, 2018 at midnight.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

World Vision Kenya neither uses employment agencies nor does it charge money for recruitment, interviews, or medical checks.