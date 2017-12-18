NGO Jobs in Kenya - World Concern

World Concern Development Organization (WCDO) is a Christian global relief and development agency whose supporters’ faith compels them to extend opportunity and hope to people facing the most profound human challenges of extreme poverty.





We serve nearly 6 million people in 18 countries, focusing on food security, child protection, education, maternal and child health, microfinance, vocational training, clean water and sanitation and disaster response.





World Concern has been active in Somalia for over three decade.



Position: Monitoring and Evaluation / Grants Manager



Location: Somalia / Somaliland - Hargeisa



Length of Contract: One Year - Renewable



Job Purpose: Work with the WCDO Somaliland programme team to develop and advise on the implementation of robust monitoring and evaluation system. Lead the programme team through systematic review of programme and other data leading to documented lessons learnt and programme adaptations where necessary. Manage WCDO donor, internal and governmental reporting requirements.





Act as a focal point for WCDO’s future research partnership and ensure the timely delivery of accurate data and reports. Lead the operational implementation of the context analysis and programme evaluations.





In liaison with the Programme Manager and Country Director (CD) in Somaliland coordinate the programme and support teams in the development of high quality reports and funding proposals.



Main Duties & Responsibilities:



Fundraising and Grants Management:

· Draft Concept Notes and project Proposals as assigned by the Country Director

· Work with the CD and Programme Manager to conduct a Context Analysis for WCDO Somaliland

· Support the CD and the Programme Manager Somaliland to develop the Country Strategic Plan

· Work with programme teams to establish whether potential funding is feasible operationally and in line with broader programmatic aims and make subsequent recommendations to senior management.

· Manage proposal development processes, ensuring the participation of all programme teams and support systems departments where necessary.

· Liaise with the Programme Manager and CD to establish work plans and clear roles and responsibilities in order to produce quality proposals on time ensuring adequate technical and desk review in Head Office.

· Prepare new projects grant launch document and also revise the existing ones.

· Under the supervision of the CD, organise and lead planning workshops at the start of each new contract, ensuring that all relevant staff understand donor specific compliance issues and ensuring that roles & responsibilities and activity plans (including procurement and HR recruitment) are established

Monitoring and Evaluation:

· Ensure that WCDO country programme continues to have robust monitoring systems in place to provide relevant data for donor requirements and internal learning.

· Lead the development of baseline and end-line data for WCDO programmes in Somaliland

· Support projects staff on ways to properly document, organize and capture programme progress and also enhance their capacity in the use of digital data collection

· Draft tools and their revision and data collection procedures (eg the logical framework, project performance tracking, indicators, data flow etc). This may involve periodic reviews of the global monitoring framework ensuring the appropriateness of monitoring tools.

· Monitor and quality assurance spot checks on each project site.

· Review and analyse weekly / monthly reports with the technical team to identify the causes of potential bottlenecks in the project implementation and to enhance quality of reporting

· Supervise data input into the database monitoring and reporting system and processes for checking data quality

· Coordinate the updating of indicators in the monitoring and reporting system database to enable the fulfilment of reporting obligations to donors.

· Ensure that monthly, quarterly and annual monitoring and reporting system reports are submitted to the programme manager by the stipulated deadlines.

· Oversee the outputting of reports from the monitoring and reporting system in preparation for the annual Review and Re-planning process as directed by the CD / Programme Manager.

· Support the PMs in the review of monitoring documentation relating to programme activities including (but not limited to): training and dissemination reports, KAP reports

· Lead and support the programme team in producing / documenting quality case studies / most significant change (MSC) which meet donor standards

Reporting:

· Manage WCDO Somaliland internal and external reporting schedule, ensuring that the organisation is meeting the highest standards of donor compliance.

· Ensure that donor reports are produced to a high standard and respond to donor requirements.

· Compile stakeholder reports and for the Government of Somaliland according to the requirements set.

· Assist the Country Management Team to develop country specific papers and reports as the need arises.

People Management:

· Design, plan and implement a capacity building plan for all relevant WCDO staff on key elements of the different components of monitoring, learning and funding.

· Manage the relevant staff to create an environment conducive to a proficient and effective implementation of the set activities in order to strengthen the decision making capacities of Somaliland National staff.

· Ensure that all positions have accurate job descriptions and that each member of the team fully understands outcomes which are expected of them, by setting SMART objectives, and that they are aware of the success criteria relating to their work.

· Monitor and review performance and hold staff accountable for meeting the success criteria; give constructive feedback on an ongoing basis where required and take decisive action in the case of poor performance. Conduct regular PDR processes for the managed staff.

· Ensure that work within the team is planned and organised in a way which will meet the organisation’s needs in the most cost effective manner possible; ensuring that team members are given appropriate workloads and are working efficiently.

Others:

· Attend cluster and other coordination meetings at the request of the Programme Manager / CD

· Actively participate in collective exercises such as preparation or updates of Preparing for Effective Emergency Response (PEER) plan, Security Management Plan (SMP) and other WCDO initiatives.

· Take active measures to address equality issues, particularly relating to gender, equality, community feedback as the key focal person.

· Actively participate in any emergency response as assigned from time to time by the CD

· Undertake other related duties as may reasonably be assigned by the CD.

Person Specification



Essential



Education, Qualifications & Experience Required:

· Bachelor’s or Master’s or equivalent degree in public administration, community development, statistics, social or development related studies;

· Strong commitment to confronting poverty and under development; Understanding and supporting the role of communities and non-governmental sector in poverty alleviation and its associated challenges

· At least three years relevant experience in the development (WASH, livelihoods) / humanitarian sector with at least one of those years being field based.

· Proven experience in proposal and report writing.

· Proven experience in managing M&E systems.

· Experience of managing donor funded projects

Special Skills, Aptitude or Personality Requirements:

· Fully fluent in English and working knowledge of Somali would be an added advantage

· Flexibility, adaptability, good sense of humour and patience.

· Excellent writing and editing skills.

· Ability to organize and prioritize workload.

· Ability to cope with stress, work under pressure often to strict deadlines.

· Self-motivated, progressive and proactive.

· Ability to work on own initiative and as part of a team

· Methodical and thorough with a keen sense of detail.

· Cross cultural awareness and sensitivity to cultural differences.

· Excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Desirable



Education, Qualifications & Experience Required:

· First or second degree in Statistics, Development/ Humanitarian field.

· Experienced with project cycle management system (PCMS).

· Familiar with programming in emergency, nutrition and health, WASH, food security and/or livelihoods sectors.

· Experience with digital / electronic data collection and database management.

· Experience with hardcopy and electronic filing and archive management

Working Conditions:

1. Based in Somaliland

2. Requires periodic travel to areas of significant insecurity

3. Field travel can involve driving on bad roads, traveling in small planes and frequent encounters with armed militia. Some additional travel to other regions may be required.

4. Living conditions in the field may at times be harsh. Limited access in the field to medical care.

5. May require working extended hours and on weekends/holidays to meet deadlines.

6. Multi-cultural, Multi-ethnic organizational work environment.





Job Vacancy: Emergency WASH Coordinator



(6 months renewable based on funding)



Organisation: World Concern



Duty Station: Somaliland – Hargeisa



We serve nearly 6 million people in 18 countries, focusing on food security, child protection, education, maternal and child health, microfinance, vocational training, clean water and sanitation and disaster response.



World Concern is currently looking for a WASH Emergency Coordinator based in its Somaliland / Hargeisa Office. Based on the urgency of the post, interviews will be held on rolling basis for the successful candidate to start immediately.



I: Job Summary: Reporting to the Country Director or Programme Manager, the WASH coordinator, will be responsible for capacity building of WASH staff.





S/he will also work closely with other WASH sub units to carry out management, training needs assessment and based on the situation analysis develop a long term WASH program.



II: Responsibilities and Tasks



R1: Strengthen and support community based structures for WASH in the operational areas



1.1 Advice and support the programme team and the sector on approaches for improving ownership, management and beneficiary participation in WASH activities.



1.2 Train World Concern staff, WASH committees and other relevant stakeholders/partners on WASH.



1.3 Monitor and evaluate the participation, ownership and inclusiveness of communities in decision making in WASH and assessment activities related to the project.



1.4 Lead the Country team in the design and development of information, education and communication materials (IEC).



1.5 Ensure that the information regarding the programme activities and beneficiaries is regularly captured, stored and analysed according to the established M&E Plan



1.6 Organize regular team coordination meetings



1.7 Submit field visit reports, monthly, quarterly project review reports, and technical progress reports to Programme Manager on time and as required by the project



R2: Promote Effective supervision and collaboration among staff and communities



2.1 Work with WASH team to promote co-operation and coordination as well as promoting effective supervision.



2.2 Guiding the WCDO staffs in planning and execution of facilitation activities.



2.3 Perform office and staff administration work including organizing and holding regular staff meetings and briefings with the program team.



2.4 Promote continuous involvement of the community in sector work and assist community in addressing WASH related issues emerging from the blocks



2.5 Serve as liaison person during joint interventions between the community WCDO, UN, Government of Somaliland and other NGOs.



R3: Capacity Building and Reporting



3.1 Carry out training need assessment for the WASH committee’s / hygiene promoters’/WASH committees and utilize the findings to develop training manuals/packages



3.2 Identify own training needs and share with supervisor for necessary support where possible.



3.3 Prepare weekly, monthly and quarterly activity reports and submit to the supervisor including 4 D matrixes.



R4. Fundraising



4.1 Grant writing- Identify potential programing ideas/opportunities and convert them into clear, concise concept notes, proposals with corresponding budgets to increase program funding base.



4.2 Provide well written, informative and timely reports on program activities.



4.3 Network with and maintain good working relationships with the WASH cluster, UN, government agencies, NGO’s and other actors in the country to ensure collaboration and acceptance of World Concern programs.



4.4 Provide assistance to other programs in World Concern as requested.



Experience

· Bachelor’s degree or higher in engineering, hydraulics, water network management, or similar field

· At least two years of program management experience in WASH including a field experience (conflict/ post conflict area) of implementing emergency humanitarian programs

· Working knowledge of repair and maintenance requirement of different water hard wares, bio sand filter and surface water treatment plants

· Experience in training; ability to design and implement training sessions on Water Treatment Plant / hand pump maintenance and repair, water analysis, etc.

· Experience in WASH training methodologies such as CHAST, PHAST, CLTs

· Experience in proposal writing

· Experience in community mobilization and skills in developing the social aspect of water management

· Experience in emergency response required and establishing temporary water points

· Experience on team management

· Preferable experience in organizing and conducting KAP surveys

· Experience with World Concern is an asset

Skills

· Humanitarian program implementation/ follow-up

· Good skills in staff management

· Technical support for the staff

· Knowledge of emergency humanitarian strategies

· Good command of initial evaluation tools in emergency contexts

· Writing skills

Language

· Fluent English, written and spoken

· Knowledge of Somali is an asset

Computer Skills

· Knowledge in GPS / Google earth