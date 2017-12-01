NGO Internship Opportunities in Kenya - Youths for Youth Initiative

YFYI is a Youth-led Non-Profit making Organization that focuses on Youth Empowerment through training and mentorship workshops, networking and offering competitive grants to outstanding youth groups. YFYI staff comprises a team of competent and dedicated interns and volunteers specialized in different academic fields.

At YFYI, we engage young people in leading the course for change. We believe that when empowered and given the right opportunity, youths are effective drivers of economic change in our communities. Our team consists of various interns and volunteers of between the ages 18-35 years who are experts in different fields of study and who drive the outcomes of our sustainable development goals.

Visit www.yfyi.co.ke for more information about our activities.

Responsibilities

· With the help of program team members, study the conditions facing vulnerable, marginalized youths within our areas of operation through SWOT analysis, censuses, demographics and health surveys.

· Bring together the affected youths through workshops and seminars aimed at enabling them to form youth groups of between 10-30 people.

· Build the skills of youths in their priority income generating activities by offering training and mentorship on financial resource mobilization, business management and product marketing.

· Help in identifying outstanding groups qualified for our competitive grants offered in form of business startup kits.

· Helping our groups in marketing their farm produce by creating viable partnerships with various companies that undertake contract farming.

· In collaboration with the Field Supervisor, facilitate awareness creation to stakeholders and beneficiaries on project objectives and implementation arrangements.

· Identify training needs for relevant groups and provide support in capacity building.

· Help in the arrangement of workshops and preparation of progress reports.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in a relevant field from a recognized Institution.

· Be able to communicate in English or Kiswahili.

· Must be between the ages 18-35.

· Have strong leadership and communication skills.

· Computer literacy is an added advantage.

Remuneration

This position do not attract a salary. However, we offer a competitive monthly stipend, food and accommodation.

Duration

Our Internship opportunity runs for a period of one year nonrenewable. Whereas we may consider interns for employment after the expiry of internship contract, it is not a guarantee and only depends on other factors.

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements should send their application letter and detailed CV to hr@yfyi.co.ke on or before 28 th Dec 2017.

Address your application to;

The Human Resource Manager,

Youths for Youth Initiative

P.O.BOX 3089 – 30100,

ELDORET.