N@D£Z of Grace Mwangi, Medical Records Clerk at Eldoret Hospital littered on Facebook, Is it a jilted LOVER? (PHOTOs)Entertainment News 09:14
Wednesday, 27 December 2017 - Grace Mwangi, a Medical Records Clerk at Eldoret Hospital, is on the spot after her n@d3s surfaced online.
Did a jilted lover hack her FB account and start posting the raunchy photos or what is really happening?
Or is Grace looking for cheap publicity by leaking her own n@d3s?
See the raunchy photos posted on her facebook account in the next page.