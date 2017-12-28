NASA supporters hunt down the mole who leaked a VIDEO of RAILA drunk as pig in Bondo during Christmas holidays

Thursday December 28, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters are searching for a mole who leaked a video of Raila wearing a Santa hat while "drunk" proposing a toast at a Christmas party.


The video shows Raila Odinga slurring his words while making the speech at a "male dominated party".

Furious supporters of the Opposition leader say the video is innocuous and is being used by…

