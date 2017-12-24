MUTHAMA urges NASA supporters not to lose hope! RAILA ODINGA will be sworn as President early this coming year

Saturday December 24, 2017 - Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has urged National super Alliance (NASA) supporters not to lose hope saying plans to swear NASA leader, Raila Odinga, are in place and he will be President of Kenya soon.





Addressing supporters in Mavoko Town on Saturday , Muthama said that Raila won the August 8 th presidential elections and that he will be sworn-in as President whether Jubilee likes it or not.





The Senator said that the country will be turned into a dictatorial system if Raila is not sworn in as the…



