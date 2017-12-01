MUDAVADI embarrasses UHURU/ RUTO for trying to woo him to abandon RAILA ODINGA and NASA all together

..gravy train.”





“They don’t know what steel I made from.”





“This is my New Year message to them; let me assure you I cannot jump off this electoral justice reform train into an empty cattle carriage.”





“Electoral reform is not for Raila or Mudavadi.”





“It is for posterity. It is for all Kenyans. Every vote must count.”





“Elections must stop being a ritual of theft.”





“Elections must stop being a conspiracy of one, two or three tribes to steal from others.”





“Every Kenyan must have an opportunity to vote and to win or lose fairly.”





“Kenya is not a monarch,” he added.





Mudavadi is seen as the natural successor of Raila Odinga come 2022 and has been steadfast in defending the former Prime Minister.



