MUDAVADI embarrasses UHURU/ RUTO for trying to woo him to abandon RAILA ODINGA and NASA all together

Monday, 25 December 2017 - Amani National Congress (ANC) leader and NASA co-principal, Musalia Mudavadi, has told off Jubilee leaders trying to woo him to abandon Raila and the reforms agenda.





Speaking in Busia County on Sunday, Mudavadi said the electoral justice being championed by NASA is meant to benefit all Kenyans and it should not be viewed as a Raila affair.





He said:





“Some leaders in Jubilee are pleading with me to abandon the reform train.”





“That I should calm down; let them get on the...



