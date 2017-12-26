MIKE SONKO caught eating Miraa in his office, this is the man Nairobians elected! NKT (PHOTO).

Tuesday, 26 December 2017 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has caused a stir on social media after it emerged that he eats miraa in his office.





A photo of Sonko chilling in his office with chewing gums used to chew miraa placed on his table has been going round on social media.





This is the man Nairobians voted for overwhelmingly on August 8th polls.





See photo that embarrasses Sonko badly in the next page



