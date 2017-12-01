MATIANGI in deep trouble within his own Jubilee Party as KIRAITU joins RAILA and leads the charge against him

…our expectations.”





“Our top schools like Meru School are not among the top 100 schools,” Kiraitu said

"It’s only St Mary’s Igoji that was position 93 and top in the County.”





“We believe Meru deserves better so I support those calling for the exams to be re-marked,” Kiraitu added.





The County boss said the results were a disaster for the area since it has produced fewer students who performed well and top courses will get fewer students from Meru.





