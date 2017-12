Massive Recruitment by Cytonn Kenya

The position is in charge of continually and accurately generating research reports, investments analysis, and recommendationswith regard to the financial services fund to the investment management committee for the purpose of decision-making. The individual is responsible for the development and/or execution of systems, processes, and procedures that enable the efficient and effective delivery of results in the portfolio, in order for the investment fund to achieve its targeted return. The position is also responsible, from time to time, to perform other analytical work as may be assigned to by the Portfolio Manager.