Massive Recruitment by Cytonn Kenya

Job Category: Project Management

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: January 15th, 2018

Cytonn Real Estate is the development arm of Cytonn Investments with projects under mandate in excess of Kshs 82 billion. The firm seeks to develop quality and aspirational Real Estate projects which encourage community living as we contribute towards bridging the huge housing gap in the market.

Cytonn Real Estate is looking for Project Management Analysts to join the team. The firm seeks to develop quality and aspirational real estate projects which encourage community leaving as we contribute towards bridging the huge housing gap in the market.

Newtown is an exceptional master planned development within the greater Nairobi Metropolis located in Athi River, Machakos County approximately 10km off Mombasa Road. The development aims to provide a world class city that will create traction in the area while improving people’s way of living, work and leisure.

Project Management Analyst

The successful candidate will have the privilege of working with a highly experienced team in both local and global markets and has the opportunity for growth within the company.

Responsibilities

· Assist in preparation of cash flow projections and financial models for upcoming real estate projects,

· Preparation of overall project schedule & review contractors’ and consultants’ schedules to align them with the master schedule,

· Study project designs & documents to identify areas of value engineering and provide alternative proposals for consideration,

· Assist the Project Management team in coordination of the various consultancy interphases to ensure smooth delivery of project designs,

· Assist in preparation of procurement schedules, complete with specifications and recommended suppliers,

· Identify & document project risks and suggest mitigating measures to eliminate them,

· Compiling the projects reports and providing the relevant analysis to aid in investment decision making process and to support the real estate functions in the company,

· Provide ongoing support with current projects, proposal reviews and summaries,

· Working closely with the rest of the real estate team in site supervision and site inspection,

· Maintain and update existing project documentation and Business cases with the end-goal of achieving data quality and accuracy,

· Preparation of client deliverables and presentations

· Analysis of financial feasibility of the projects using financial real estate models and tracking of the projects finances and budgets

· Performing other job-related duties as assigned

Requirements

· An undergraduate with a minimum qualification of a B+(plus) in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)

· An undergraduate level student with a second class upper bachelor’s degree from a reputable University (preferably in a construction related field)

· Detail-oriented and highly organized and ability to meet strict deadlines

· Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

· Detail-oriented with excellent written and oral communication skills

· Ability to work independently and collaboratively as a team

· Motivated to learn and take on new challenges

· An understanding or interest in property markets & trends

· Availability on a fulltime basis with high levels of energy, enthusiasm and ability to work long hours and under pressure

· Prior 2 experience in a real estate development or construction company

How to Apply

Project Management Internship





Cytonn Real Estate is seeking highly motivated and self- driven team players to join its Project Management department. The position will afford successful individuals a unique opportunity to participate in the Cytonn Young Leaders Program

Responsibilities

· Assist in preparation of cash flow projections and financial models for upcoming real estate projects

· Preparation of overall project schedule & review contractors’ and consultants’ schedules to align them with the master schedule

· Study project designs & documents to identify areas of value engineering and provide alternative proposals for consideration

· Assist the Project Management team in coordination of the various consultancy interphases to ensure smooth delivery of project designs

· Assist in preparation of procurement schedules, complete with specifications and recommended suppliers

· Identify & document project risks and suggest mitigating measures to eliminate them

· Assist in conducting real estate market research, to provide senior management with current information regarding construction trends, procurement strategies, site works and other information that may be required

· Compiling the projects reports and providing the relevant analysis to aid in investment decision making process and to support the real estate functions in the company

· Provide ongoing support with current projects, proposal reviews and summaries

· Working closely with the rest real estate team in site supervision and site inspection

· Maintain and update existing project documentation and Business cases with the end-goal of achieving data quality and accuracy

· Occasionally assist with preparation of client deliverables and presentations

· Analysis of financial feasibility of the projects using financial real estate models and tracking of the projects finances and budgets

· Performing other job-related duties as assigned

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· An undergraduate with a minimum qualification of a B+(plus) in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)

A graduate level student with a second class upper bachelor’s degree from a reputable University

· Detail-oriented and highly organized and ability to meet strict deadlines

· Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

· Detail-oriented with excellent written and oral communication skills

· Ability to work independently and collaboratively as a team

· Motivated to learn and take on new challenges

· An understanding or interest in property markets & trends

· Availability on a fulltime basis with high levels of energy, enthusiasm and ability to work long hours and under pressure

How to Apply

To manage its growth strategy in the region, including the offering of a serviced apartments brand called ‘Cytonn Residences’, the firm is inviting applications from talented practitioners in the hospitality industry to join the team as a Hospitality Business Associate in order to establish and run the management company. The successful candidate must be able to implement strategy and be able to work in both a project and team set-up.

The position is in charge of executing overall management strategy of Cytonn’s hospitality projects involving development and setup of management structures for the running of a hospitality business and everyday management. The individual shall be working hand in hand with the hospitality project design team in Cytonn Real Estate developments and other hospitality projects being undertaken by Cytonn Private Equity.

Responsibilities

· Every day running of Cytonn serviced apartments business from a management company perspective, where we make acquisitions of serviced apartment developments and other hospitality offerings;

· Lead the operational requirements and specifications from both the end user and investor perspectives by leading a team in development and implementation of hospitality strategies;

· Developing operational processes and manuals including adding technical systems for an operational hospitality establishment;

· Ensuring that the required guidelines are met during project development and commissioning of hospitality projects;

· Develop guidelines to ensure consistency in the overall hospitality business including service delivery, market and brand positioning;

· Maintain accurate records including cash flow accounts, direct bill accounts, credit card receipts, registration cards, and reservation cards;

· Implementation of hospitality brand-franchise policies and operating procedures while meeting or exceeding user expectations by providing quality service;

· Any other duties as may be prescribed from time to time

Requirements

· Bachelor’s degree with a minimum 2nd Class, Upper Division is required; and a minimum of B+ in KCSE, or equivalent registered with relevant professional body;

· 3 years’ minimum experience in hospitality management and/or operation, with a proven track record;

· Must demonstrate strong skills in: organizational development, personnel management, budget and resource development, and strategic planning;

· Should demonstrate an understanding in hospitality business models;

· Have a working knowledge and understanding of the requirements and operation of a 3 to 5-star hotel and serviced apartments;

· Strong business acumen and knowledge of the MICE industry and global hospitality market and must be able to display a working understanding of the design and interface between the front of house and back of house operations;

· Detail-oriented with strong organizational/administration skills and an ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously and in a professional manner;

· Should be comfortable to work in a fast-growing and evolving organization that seeks to expand in the hospitality sector;

· A team player with strong interpersonal skills;

· Have direct experience and be able to show a successful history working directly in the Hospitality Market in development and/or operation.

How to Apply

In order to achieve the above, Cytonn investments is inviting applications from talented individuals to join the team as a Portfolio Manager with a specialization in the Financial Services Sector. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to participate in a strong incentive programme, including equity ownership into the company.

The position is primarily responsible for creating and managing investment allocations. The position is also responsible for determining the appropriate level of risk based on the risk preferences, return expectations and market conditions.

Responsibilities

· Maintain an in-depth understanding of market conditions, trends and overall economic outlook in the Sub-Saharan Africa space

· Active oversight of the portfolio management of the Cytonn Financial Services Fund, including periodic updates to the relevant on investment and market performance and securities trading

· Keep up with relevant investment and trade news by reading timely, expert finance or investment publications

· Maintaining client relationships: regular contact with investor clients regarding market conditions, updated investment research and economic trends

· Periodic evaluation of the performance of predetermined investment packages, as well as meeting standards provided by regulatory organizations

· Ensuring compliance with investor disclosures, privacy laws, anti-money laundering requirements and anti-fraud measures

· Participating in the evaluation, formulation and implementation of investment strategies,

· Preparing written reports and verbal presentations,

· Contributing in investment meetings and review sessions,

· Performing other duties as assigned.

Requirements

· Must have achieved at least a B+ or equivalent in high school

· A graduate degree, with a minimum 2nd Class, Upper Division in Accounting, Finance or a business related course

· At least 5 years’ experience in the financial services or investment field, with a focus on providing portfolio recommendations to clients or in-depth financial or market analysis

· Applicant required to have relevant industry designations or certifications (e.g. CFA), with a strong financial background

· High degree of efficiency in data interpretation and a penchant for research and analysis

· Applicant must demonstrate an in-depth understanding of financial markets, economics and portfolio theory more so in the Sub Saharan Africa region

· Must be client-focused, with a desire and ability to communicate frequently with investor clients regarding their accounts and investment performances

· Strong communication skills (both written and oral)

· Good analytical and quantitative reasoning

· Strong organizational and time management skills -ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize

· Entrepreneurial spirit with demonstrated creativity & innovation in business,

· Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office, with exceptional skills in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint

· A team player with strong interpersonal skills

· Ability to learn quickly and manage workload, work effectively under pressure in a demanding environment.

How to Apply

In order to achieve the above, Cytonn investments is inviting applications from talented individuals to join the team as an Investment Assistant with a specialization in the Financial Services Sector. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to participate in a strong incentive programme, including equity ownership into the company.

The position is in charge of continually and accurately generating Financial Services Sector Investments Analysis and Research reports, and recommendations to the Investment Management Committee for the purpose of decision-making. The position is also responsible, from time to time, to perform other Portfolio Analytic tasks as may be assigned to by the Investment Analyst

Responsibilities

· Conducting fundamental company & investment opportunity research and analysis in listed Financial Services Sector stocks in the Sub-Saharan Africa space,

· Active portfolio management of the Cytonn Financial Services Investments, including periodic updates on investment and market performance and securities trading,

· Conducting country, industry and capital markets research so as to keep up with detailed knowledge about the Sub Saharan Africa macroeconomic environment and financial markets,

· Participating in the evaluation, formulation and implementation of investment strategies,

· Conduct financial modelling and data analysis for the investable financial services sector,

· Preparing periodic reports and presentations for decision making by the Management Investment Committee,

· Actively participate in value creation and portfolio operations,

· Performing other duties as assigned.

Requirements

· At least a years’ experience in an investment management environment,

· Must have achieved at least a B+ or equivalent in high school,

· A graduate degree, with a minimum 2nd Class, Upper Division in Accounting, Finance or a business related course,

· Applicant required to be a candidate in the CFA program (or demonstrate a path towards becoming one), with a strong financial background,

· Strong communication skills (both written and oral),

· Good analytical and quantitative reasoning,

· Strong organizational and time management skills -ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize,

· Entrepreneurial spirit with demonstrated creativity & innovation in business,

· Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office, with exceptional skills in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint,

· A team player with strong interpersonal skills, and

· Ability to learn quickly and manage workload, work effectively under pressure in a demanding environment.

How to Apply

In order to achieve the above, Cytonn investments is inviting applications from talented individuals to join the team as an Investment Associate with a specialization in the Financial Services Sector. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to participate in a strong incentive programme, including equity ownership into the company.

The position is in charge of continually and accurately generating research reports, investments analysis, and recommendationswith regard to the financial services fund to the investment management committee for the purpose of decision-making. The individual is responsible for the development and/or execution of systems, processes, and procedures that enable the efficient and effective delivery of results in the portfolio, in order for the investment fund to achieve its targeted return. The position is also responsible, from time to time, to perform other analytical work as may be assigned to by the Portfolio Manager.

Responsibilities

· The Associate’s primary responsibility will be deal sourcing across specific target sectors for Cytonn Financial Services Fund which will include potential investments, analysis of potential exit opportunities, and the monitoring of the current portfolio,

· Overseeing fundamental company & investment opportunity research and analysis in listed Financial Services Sector stocks in the Sub-Saharan Africa space,

· Active portfolio management of the Cytonn Financial Services Fund, including periodic updates on investment and market performance and securities trading,

· Conducting country, industry and capital markets research so as to keep up with detailed knowledge about the Sub Saharan Africa micro and macroeconomic environment and financial markets,

· Participating in the evaluation, formulation and implementation of investment strategies,

· Financial modelling and data analysis,

· Preparing written reports and verbal presentations,

· Contributing in investment meetings and review sessions,

· Actively participate in value creation and portfolio operations,

· Performing other duties as assigned.

Requirements

· At least 4 years’ experience in an investment management environment,

· Must have achieved at least a B+ or equivalent in high school,

· A graduate degree, with a minimum 2nd Class, Upper Division in Accounting, Finance or a business related course

· Applicant required to have relevant industry designations or certifications or demonstrate a path towards becoming one), with a strong financial background,

· Strong communication skills (both written and oral),

· Good analytical and quantitative reasoning,

· Strong organizational and time management skills -ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize,

· Entrepreneurial spirit with demonstrated creativity & innovation in business,

· Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office, with exceptional skills in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint,

· A team player with strong interpersonal skills,

· Ability to learn quickly and manage workload, work effectively under pressure in a demanding environment.

How to Apply

In order to achieve the above, Cytonn investments is inviting applications from talented individuals to join the team as a Senior Investment Analyst with a specialization in the Financial Services Sector. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to participate in a strong incentive programme, including equity ownership into the company.

The position is in charge of continually and accurately generating Financials Services Sector Investments Analysis and Research reports, and recommendations to the Investment Management Committee for the purpose of decision-making. The position is also responsible, from time to time, to perform other analytical work as may be assigned to by the Investment Associate

Responsibilities

· Conducting fundamental company & investment opportunity research and analysis in listed Financial Services Sector stocks in the Sub-Saharan Africa space,

· Active portfolio management of the Cytonn Financial Services Fund, including periodic updates on investment and market performance and securities trading,

· Conducting country, industry and capital markets research so as to keep up with detailed knowledge about the Sub Saharan Africa micro and macroeconomic environment and financial markets,

· Participating in the evaluation, formulation and implementation of investment strategies,

· Financial modelling and data analysis,

· Preparing written reports and verbal presentations,

· Contributing in investment meetings and review sessions,

· Actively participate in value creation and portfolio operations,

· Performing other duties as assigned.

Requirements

· At least 3 years’ experience in an investment management environment,

· Must have achieved at least a B+ or equivalent in high school,

· A graduate degree, with a minimum 2nd Class, Upper Division in Accounting, Finance or a business related course,

· Applicant required to have relevant industry designations or certifications, or to be a candidate in the CFA program (or demonstrate a path towards becoming one), with a strong financial background,

· Strong communication skills (both written and oral),

· Good analytical and quantitative reasoning,

· Strong organizational and time management skills -ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize,

· Entrepreneurial spirit with demonstrated creativity & innovation in business,

· Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office, with exceptional skills in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint,

· A team player with strong interpersonal skills,

· Ability to learn quickly and manage workload, work effectively under pressure in a demanding environment

How to Apply

Financial Advisor

Cytonn Investments is an independent investment management firm, with offices in Nairobi – Kenya and D.C. Metro – U.S. We are primarily focused on offering alternative investment solutions to global and local institutional investors, individual high net-worth investors, and diaspora investors interested in the East-African region. Our investments are in real estate and private equity. Real estate investments are made through our development affiliate, Cytonn Real Estate, where we currently have over Kshs. 82 billion of projects under mandate across ten projects. In private equity, we invest in banking, insurance, education, hospitality and technology.

In order to better service our clients, we are looking for highly motivated, self-driven, team players to work on full time basis with the distribution team as financial advisors. The Financial Advisor will report to the Unit Manger and work on strategic plans and initiatives to increase relationship productivity and develop proper contact networks within the channel partners.

Responsibilities

· Present, promote and sell our products to existing and prospective clients

· Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships

· Reach potential customers through cold calling

· Achieve agreed upon sales targets and outcomes within schedule

· Attend prospect and client meetings to make presentations and oversee follow up

· Identifying opportunities for product development, and other product offerings

· Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Requirements

· KCSE grade C+ and above

· Diploma or Degree holder in any field

· Proven work experience as a financial advisor

· Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales

· Excellent selling, communication and negotiation skills

· Prioritizing, time management and organizational skills

· Ability to create and deliver presentations tailored to the audience needs

How to Apply

Job Category: Financial Services

Job Type: Full Time

Closing Date: January 11th, 2018

In order to achieve the above, Cytonn investments is inviting applications from talented individuals to join the team as an Investment Analyst with a specialization in the Financial Services Sector. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to participate in a strong incentive programme, including equity ownership into the company.

The position is in charge of continually and accurately generating Financials Services Sector Investment Analysis and Research reports, and recommendations to the Investment Management Committee for the purpose of decision-making. The position is also responsible, from time to time, to perform other Portfolio Analytic tasks as may be assigned to by the Senior Investments Analyst

Responsibilities

· Conducting fundamental company & investment opportunity research and analysis in listed Financial Services Sector stocks in the Sub-Saharan Africa space,

· Active portfolio management of the Cytonn Financial Services Fund, including periodic updates on investment and market performance and securities trading,

· Conducting country, industry and capital markets research so as to keep up with detailed knowledge about the Sub Saharan Africa micro and macroeconomic environment and financial markets,

· Participating in the evaluation, formulation and implementation of investment strategies,

· Financial modelling and data analysis,

· Preparing written reports and verbal presentations,

· Contributing in investment meetings and review sessions,

· Actively participate in value creation and portfolio operations,

· Performing other duties as assigned.

Requirements

· At least 2 years’ experience in an investment management environment,

· Must have achieved at least a B+ or equivalent in high school,

· A graduate degree, with a minimum 2nd Class, Upper Division in Accounting, Finance or a business related course,

· Applicant required to be a candidate in the CFA program (or demonstrate a path towards becoming one), with a strong financial background,

· Strong communication skills (both written and oral),

· Good analytical and quantitative reasoning,

· Strong organizational and time management skills -ability to adhere to deadlines, multi-task and be able to prioritize,

· Entrepreneurial spirit with demonstrated creativity & innovation in business,

· Knowledge and experience with Microsoft Office, with exceptional skills in Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint,

· A team player with strong interpersonal skills, and

· Ability to learn quickly and manage workload, work effectively under pressure in a demanding environment.

How to Apply