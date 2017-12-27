MARAGA is the most disastrous Man of the Year while RAILA ODINGA is a hero in losing – MUTAHI NGUNYI’s 2017 verdict

Wednesday December 27, 2017 - Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has referred to Chief Justice David Maraga as the most disastrous man of the year.





In one of his political analysis episodes on the Fifth Estate, Mutahi claimed that Maraga threw the country into turmoil by nullifying President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win in September.





He said the nullification was an attempted civilian coup which fortunately fell flat on its face.





Mutahi with his students from the…



